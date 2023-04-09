Everything was over and the lights of the Santiago Bernabéu went out after a real match between Real Madrid and Villarreal when the apparent tranquility was blown up. Fede Valverde went to the Villarreal bus, parked in the parking lot of the white coliseum, and there he waited for Álex Baena. According to the Uruguayan’s version, he challenged the Villarreal player to repeat some hypothetical and unfortunate words that he would have said during the cup duel at La Cerámica, played in January, about the son he is expecting with his wife after a very complicated pregnancy, which He even feared for the birth of the little one.

“Cry now that your son is not going to be born,” the yellow footballer would have told the Uruguayan after a game, always according to the version held by Valverde’s entourage. He had kept this affront to himself until he exploded after the league duel in Chamartín, in which similar phrases would have been repeated by the ‘groguet’ player. “Tell me now what you told me about my son in the field,” the Real Madrid player would have said, after which the attack came, with a punch to the cheekbone that caused visible swelling, as could be seen in some later images. of the arrival of Villarreal.

Thus, Baena came out of the huge commotion generated at dawn to emphatically deny through his social networks the version offered by Valverde. «Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game and surprised by what is being said about me. It is completely false that I said that, “said the Villarreal footballer, who will now have to decide if he reports the facts to the Police, something in which his club would support him despite ruling out reporting on his behalf. Only in this way could a possible sanction prosper, since when the attack occurred away from the field of play, the minutes of the referee of the match, the Castilian-Manchego Javier Alberola Rojas, do not include anything in this regard.

The controversy did not end there, since Valverde’s own wife, Mina Bonino, was involved after conjectures on social networks in which it was speculated that the announcement of the problems in the pregnancy of the Argentine journalist had been after the Cup match between Villarreal and Real Madrid to which the origin of this dispute dates back. «Do I have to go out and explain when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We kept quiet for almost two months waiting for the results to find out if we could continue or not having a five-month pregnancy,” she said, very annoyed, later resorting to information that already spoke of complications in the pregnancy of the young couple’s second child before the public announcement. for his part.

Possible sanctions



Both Valverde and Real Madrid themselves chose to reduce the tension and adopt a low profile the day after. The white squad carried out a smooth recovery session with their sights set on the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Chelsea. That is now also the focus for the Uruguayan midfielder, who wants to turn the page despite the fact that he faces a possible sanction if Baena finally decides not to let the conflict go and take the attack suffered to the Police.

“Villarreal CF supports and will support Baena in this situation and will respect the decision that he makes as affected, whether he decides to denounce Valverde or not. The club is not going to denounce Real Madrid for this matter,” the Yellow Submarine explained in a statement. «We have no record as a club that there are video images of any personal telephone. There are security cameras there that belong to the police and only they have access, “he added, leaving the resolution of the matter in the hands of the player and the Police.

With all the facts on the table, it remains to be seen if Valverde is finally sanctioned and the extent of the punishment, which could be very harsh given the attack. Although there is no mention in the minutes of what happened in the car park, if Baena decides to go ahead, the evidence in the form of witnesses and recordings of the events are compelling, so the Competition Committee could impose a response commensurate with what happened. Likewise, if a media complaint is made to the Police, the resolution of the case would go through criminal proceedings, with the corresponding administrative sanction for the punch and its physical sequelae.