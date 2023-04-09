













Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reveals its latest trailer and we already want it out

This nice preview lasts just 2 minutes and shows us a bit of Cal Kestis’ progress as a survivor within Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We see him face soldiers of the empire, explore different worlds and face all kinds of creatures that get in his way.

The video not only reminds us of part of the game mechanics that we saw in the first installment, but also much of the new and all kinds of battles. It’s even possible to appreciate how few allies this surviving Jedi has left and how strong he can be.

Source: EA

We must not even lose sight of the way in which Cal will attack his enemies, which is striking because it is perhaps the most violent thing we have seen in Star Wars since it came into the hands of Disney.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out?

According to the official information of Electronic Arts, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will go on sale from April 28, 2023 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

We recently told you what are the requirements to play this title on PC and it’s not that it was very next gen, but it was going to ask you for a lot of space on your hard drive. We’ll see how this version turns out in the not too distant future.

