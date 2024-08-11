Valve it’s the company of Steam and several beloved games, such as Portal, Half-Life, and Team Fortress. While not completely inactive from a software standpoint, a Valve-published game is now an event. The next one should be Deadlocka sort of hero shooter.

Technically It has not yet been announcedbut everyone knows it exists since its product page has been traced via SteamDB. If until recently few had had the honor of seeing the game in action, now the active people are thousands and thousands, as demonstrated by the recent record of 12,000 concurrent users.

Valve, however, continues not to announce the game and, moreover, to pretend nothing is happening.