Valve it’s the company of Steam and several beloved games, such as Portal, Half-Life, and Team Fortress. While not completely inactive from a software standpoint, a Valve-published game is now an event. The next one should be Deadlocka sort of hero shooter.
Technically It has not yet been announcedbut everyone knows it exists since its product page has been traced via SteamDB. If until recently few had had the honor of seeing the game in action, now the active people are thousands and thousands, as demonstrated by the recent record of 12,000 concurrent users.
Valve, however, continues not to announce the game and, moreover, to pretend nothing is happening.
What we know about Deadlock
Valve trademarked the name Deadlock earlier this summer, shortly after leaked gameplay footage and clips showed off a MOBA-esque title, BioShock Infinite-style tracks, and 19 playable heroes.
The idea is that these leaks come from a secret playtest that appeared in the Steam backend and attracted over 1,000 players a couple months ago.
SteamDB now estimates that Deadlock’s closed-door playtest surpassed 10,000 concurrent players over the weekend, hitting an all-time high of 12,000 in the Italian night between August 10th and 11th. It must be admitted that these are numbers that some video games of the same genre would like to reach and that instead struggle to maintain, so there seems to be a certain level of excitement among fans who have already had the chance to get their hands on Deadlock.
That said, we just have to wait for a Official announcement from Valve. It can’t be missed for too long, right?
