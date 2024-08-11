Then we talked about the second season of X-Men ’97. The little material shown revealed that the X-Men, in this season, They will wear the suits used by the team in the famous comic book run curated by Grant Morrison. Furthermore, characters like Havoc, Polaris, Bishop And Apocalypse will appear in the next season. The material shown also seems to confirm that Wolverine survived to Magneto’s attack at the end of the last season. Other than that, no new information about the series has been released.

Marvel Animation later talked about Eyes of Wakandaseries that will explore the mystical city of K’un-Lun and its culture. The series will also feature the presence of Iron Fistas he is known as the defender of K’un-Lun in the comics. The series, as confirmed during the panel, will be canonical with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will therefore not take place in an alternate universe.

Finally, there was talk of Marvel Zombieswhich will have a TV-MA rating and will consist of four episodes. The exclusive footage shown sees Shang Chi, katy And Jimmy Woo who fight against zombies. Then comes the Mandarin and start fighting zombies with the power of Ten Rings. A particularly noteworthy moment sees one zombie kaiju being killed by the Mandarin himself kills by throwing the rings at the center of his forehead in a bloody sequence.