The oldest city in all of Europe is Spanish

Spain, full of history On each street, in each square, in each neighborhood. Our past It is influenced by various peoples and cultures that settled or endorsed our Iberian Peninsula, leaving a particular mark. Before we were Hispania, before they rename us as al-Andalus, lto the oldest city of our continent I was already full of life.

Cádizlocated on the Andalusian coast, it is The oldest city in Europe western. Founded by the Phoenicians around 1100 AC with the name of Gadir, this city has witnessed millennia of history, through Roman, Muslim and Christian hands. Its strategic location made it a fundamental commercial enclave, with a legacy that still resonates in its streets and monuments.

With the arrival of the Roman Empire, Gadir became Gades, a prosperous city that flourished thanks to maritime trade, fishing and salting industry. In 206 AC, after the Second Punic War, Rome joined it as an ally city, becoming a Mediterranean key port. Your full name, AUGUSTA URBS JULIA GADITANAreflects the relevance he had in the imperial era.

Of the decay when maritime resurgence

After the Muslim invasion in the seventh century, Cádiz was called Jezira Kadis and lost part of its splendor due to the rise of cities such as Seville or Córdoba. However, in 1262, Alfonso X reconquered her for the Crown of Castile, thus starting a slow but firm recovery.

The port of Cádiz gained relevance at the time of discoveries, being a starting point of Christopher Columbus to America. During the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, he was fortified with walls and bastions to protect himself from pirates, consolidating himself as a commercial epicenter with the American colonies, even surpassing Seville in importance.

Cradle of freedom and refuge in history

The nineteenth century marked another historical milestone for Cádiz, becoming the cradle of the first Spanish Constitution in 1812, known as The Pepa. The city was erected in symbol of liberalism and resistance against absolutism, leaving an indelible mark on the political history of Spain. Archaeological excavations have brought to light phenomena remains, such as necropolis, sarcophagi and amphorae, which reveal the cultural wealth of their first inhabitants. Walking through Cádiz is touring an outdoor museum, with vestiges of each civilization that left its brand in the city.

Today, Cádiz retains an old town Full of charm, with narrow alleyways, vibrant squares and monuments that narrate their past. The Cádiz Museum houses important Phoenician and Roman pieces, while the Gadir site allows to explore the remains of the original city. Therefore, one cannot speak of Cádiz without mentioning the cathedral, with its imposing golden dome that dominates the horizon, or the Roman theater, testimony of the Cadiz splendor under the dominance of Rome. The Great Theater Falla, Epicenter of the famous Carnivalreflects the festive and cultural character of the city.

Cádiz’s eternal soul

Visiting Cádiz is immersing the essence of the Mediterranean historywith a heritage that crosses millennia and a vitality that never goes out. The oldest city in Europe is still alive, looking at the Atlantic with pride, like a lighthouse that illuminates the memory of the civilizations that inhabited it. An essential destination for love, culture and eternal beauty from southern Spain.