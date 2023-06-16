One of the most anticipated dates for lovers of international cycling is approaching, starting on July 1st will officially start the 110th edition of the Tour de France, considered the most important race in the International Cycling Union race calendar and which has a series of curious facts.

We recommend you read: Scandal in the Next-Gen Giro: 31 cyclists expelled for cheating, video).

The most curious facts about the Tour de France

The cycling competition will have the participation of five Colombian riders who will seek to fight to win the long-awaited yellow jersey. Egan Bernal, Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chaves (EF Education EasyPost) and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) will represent the country in the race that will take all the spotlights.Receive on your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day, matches, leagues and races instantly

Egan, the first Colombian champion



The Tour de France has several curious facts and feats that will remain framed in the history of the sport on the bicycle. Without a doubt, one of the most remembered by Colombians was in 2019, when Egan Bernal was proclaimed champion of the Tour de France.

The Ineos cyclist became the first Colombian to climb to the top of the podium at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Egan managed to keep the jersey after beating his teammate Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk.

Egan Bernal, the wonder of the Tour de France 2019.

When was the first edition of the Tour de France?



On July 1, 1903, the Tour de France was run for the first time in history.which was carried out as a commercial campaign at the time, 60 runners were encouraged to compete, but only 21 finished the race.

Maurice Garin he became the first champion of the Tour de France after 6 difficult stages that had more than 400 kilometers each and had a total distance of 2,428 kilometers.

Other curious facts that you may not have known about the gala race

Despite being the most important cycling race in France and the world, the Tour on very few occasions it begins on French soil, most editions started in different countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, among others.

The First World War forced the organizers to suspend the editions between 1914 and 1919. A similar case occurred in World War II, where competition stopped between 1940 and 1946.

(Read here: Tour de France 2023: these are the stages and routes).

In addition, in the early years of the UCI career, it was customary see the cyclists in the middle of the races smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, since the current norms did not exist. It was not until 1966 that anti-doping tests were implemented.

Egan Bernal continues his preparation for the Tour de France.

Finally, it is estimated that The Tour de France is the most followed cycling race in the worldit is estimated that in each edition there are between 3,000 and 3,500 million viewers throughout the planet.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO