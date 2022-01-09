The Dique Lisa, which overflowed in Nova Lima (MG) on Saturday, 8, had the emergency level changed to three – which means a high emergency situation, with greater rigor in the application of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM).

The information was shared this Sunday, 9th, by Vallourec, a company that develops iron ore extraction activities at the Pau Branco Mine, where the Lisa Dike, which carries mining tailings, is located. As a result of this overflow, the sirens were triggered yesterday morning, and the BR 040 was closed.

Emergency level three requires the evacuation of people residing in the area of ​​the flood spot, which has already been done, according to Vallourec. The company reported that there were “few” residents in the region, but did not mention the number.

The company added that it is arranging for the removal of more than 400 wild animals to breeding sites and nurseries accredited by environmental agencies, in a work in partnership with wildlife specialists.

Vallourec pointed out that the structure of the Dique Lisa, whose function is to control the flow of rainwater, remains stable, reiterating that there are no records of fatalities from the aforementioned occurrence.

The company also stressed that the Santa Bárbara Dam – also within the Pau Branco Mine – has a different structure from the Dique Lisa and is located at a different point. This other dam stores only water and sediment, without mining tailings, and “operated normally, at zero criticality level and within the parameters established by current legislation”, according to information from the company.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

