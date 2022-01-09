There are 4,630 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 9 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 deaths. The new cases (3,593 of which emerged from antigen tests), aged between 4 months and 101 years, were detected on 5,661 molecular swabs and 59,817 antigen tests.

The other numbers: +425 recovered, 48,460 currently positive (+4,195), 291 hospitalized in the medical area (+9), 27 in intensive care (unchanged), 48,042 in home isolation (+4,086).