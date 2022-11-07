Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vallecano Ray vs. Real Madrid, LIVE: minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Falcao Garcia

Falcao Garcia

Falcao garcia

They face each other this Monday in a Spanish league match.

Vallecano Ray faces Real Madrid in the Spanish League match, this Monday in Vallecas, from 3 pm

The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottiannounced this Sunday that the French striker Karim Benzema will be absent on Monday against Rayo Vallecano in a match of the Spanish League, less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

In Rayo, Falcao García entered the call after overcoming physical problems and hopes to have minutes. Substitute starts.

On TV, the match will be broadcast by DirecTV Sports, channel 610. Follow the development of the match here.

Vallecano Ray
vs.
real Madrid
3 p.m.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Real Madrid, to enlarge its myth; PSG, for his millionaire dream

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Vallecano #Ray #Real #Madrid #LIVE #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Liga MX: Pumas confirms that Dani Alves is still their player by congratulating him on going to Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result