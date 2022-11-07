Mexico.- This Monday the Brazil’s selection announced the list of 26 players who will be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup among which he highlighted Daniel Alvesbecause for months it seemed very complicated that he was called because of the low level he showed in Liga MX and because he was not in his best physical condition, even so he convinced Tite to take him to one more World Cup, which would be his last. of his career.

Along with the announcement of the Brazilian team in Mexico the Cougars They did not miss the opportunity to also congratulate him and also confirm that he is still their official player. Through social networks it was possible to see the message in which they let him know that they are proud of him but also revealing that they continue to consider him as his soccer player.

“For the World Cup. Our player, Dani Alveswas summoned by the Brazilian National Team to compete in the Qatar 2022 World Cup,” it reads, in addition to sharing a photo of the soccer player wearing the university uniform. This revelation caused a sensation among the Pumas community after it remained in Suspense the player’s continuity, they will also be waiting for him when the World Cup ends to start a new tournament.

In recent days it had been speculated that Dani Alves had left Pumas, after he removed the legend of being a Pumas player on his Instagram, in addition to the fact that since they were eliminated from Liga MX, he left the team for Spain to begin work with Barcelona to have a better condition, since the Pumas would enter a vacation period.

Dani Alves arrived at Liga MX in the Apertura 2022, his first match was on matchday 5 against Mazatlán, after that match he played the other 11 remaining duels of the championship, playing every minute. During those duels he had goal assists and could only win one match that was against Queretaro. The Brazilian would be back in Liga MX for the start of Clausura 2023 in January.