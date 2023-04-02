The searches had already started yesterday evening, but were interrupted at midnight due to the high risk of avalanches

They were filmed at dawn today, Sunday 2 April 2023, the searches of the two ski mountaineers who did not return to base late yesterday afternoon after an excursion on the Château des Dames, in Valtournenche.

The alarm in the afternoon — The alarm had been raised on the afternoon of 1 April by some friends of the two ski mountaineers originally from Turin, worried about the delay in returning and the impossibility of getting in touch with them by telephone. To direct the rescuers to the area to be searched for was a photo taken by one of the two missing and sent to friends in the morning since yesterday.

The first searches — The searches had already started in the late afternoon of yesterday, after finding the cars of the missing personsbut the darkness and the danger of avalanches had prompted the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza to interrupt operations around midnight. See also Muller accused of cruelty to his horses

It was precisely during last night’s outing that the rescuers identified an avalanche of vast proportions and hypothesized that the two Turin ski mountaineers had been overwhelmed by the snow at about 2,400 meters above sea level.

Searches still in progress — This morning the searches were resumed by the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and the Alpine School of the Guardia di Finanza with the support of Artva, the device for searching for buried people, and dog units.