Austerity and seclusion are the hallmarks of the procession presided over by the Brotherhood of La Curia, which prints a trail of religious fervor on its journey through the old town for the last of the seven sorrows of the Virgin, the of loneliness after the death and burial of his son. Thousands of people were attracted for another year by this elegant procession, which has as its setting narrow streets illuminated by the dim yellow light of the wrought iron lampposts, and which contrasts with the excess, luxury and spectacularity of the passionate Biblical parades of lorca.

After the mass celebrated in his honor, the Virgen de la Soledad, head of the Paso Negro made up of justice professionals, crossed the threshold of the old collegiate church of San Patricio after ten o’clock at night on her throne on a litter carried by 18 pasasos and adorned with roses. Among them was the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, a lawyer by profession who has participated in this procession every year since his student days.

The figure of Sánchez Lozano was dressed in his black cloak, on which the shields of Justice and the city of Lorca are embroidered in gold and silk, and the image of Jesus in silk in the central medallion. He wore the silver crown topped with 12 stars inlaid with black onyx, the color of the brotherhood. Gold-embroidered black velvet throne skirts completed the sober ensemble.

30 years of robes



This year marks the 30th anniversary since the first tunic of the tercio de togas came out in procession, which is made up of a total of nine pieces. The clothing, with a black tunic and a gold-embroidered cape, resembles the gown used by legal professionals in the courts of Justice. The premiere was made when Antonio Aguirre was president of the Brotherhood of La Curia. The third escorted the image on its journey through the old town, marked by penitential rigor. The procession advanced through Santiago and Villaescusa streets, where the square dedicated to the brotherhood is located and which has been renovated on the occasion of Holy Week. After crossing the Plaza de El Ibreño, one of the most exciting moments took place, passing through the only medieval gate in the city that is preserved in perfect condition, the porch of San Antonio.

This point of the route is the one that concentrates the most spectators due to the difficulty it entails for the step-holders, because they have to overcome the steep steps with the poles of the throne almost at ground level. Another of the most beautiful moments of the procession occurred in the collection. The Plaza de España remained in the dark until Soledad made its appearance through the arch of Cava street. The throne crossed the square making its way through a corridor of banners and lanterns that formed the brotherhoods to guide the holder to the temple run. Tonight the Brotherhood of La Curia will once again preside over the Palm Sunday procession, which will depart from San Patricio at 7:30 p.m. La Soledad will make the tour on another throne and with a different cloak, inspired by motifs from the Sistine Chapel. It was directed by Joaquín Ruiz Guzmán from Lorca and the medallions that border the central motif of the Pieta stand out.