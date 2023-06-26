Valeria Piazza She was invited to the latest edition of “My mom cooks better than yours”, broadcast this Sunday, June 25. It should be noted that the former beauty queen, along with her mother, arrived on the set of the program hosted by Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi to face a culinary challenge against the duo made up of the winner of the first season of the Latina reality show “El gran chef: famous”, Ricardo Rondón, and his sister. In that episode, she former Miss Peru he had an embarrassing moment after mistaking a pot for a colander while preparing a pasta dish.

Given this fact, the hosts of the culinary program and the mother of the former Miss Peru were shocked and later managed to laugh out loud at the ex-model’s confusion. In this regard, Valeria Piazza was quite embarrassed. “They’re fooling me”held.

