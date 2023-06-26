Case Santanchè, the certainties of the minister and the “bridge” of the parliamentarians

The case Santanchè continues to hold court not only for attacks of the opposition but also for the fibrillation within the majority. The minister of tourism he will go to Parliament next Thursday to answer the allegations about Visibilia And Ki Group. According to Corriere della Sera, the minister is not afraid of the hearing at Palazzo Madama. Nor of a possible vote, given that a no-confidence “it would never go away“. And it would also end with reunite the majority. Where League And Come on Italy they keep the pressure on him. “I have no trials, I have no convictions, I really don’t understand this fury against me,” she says. The confrontation will not take place this week, explains the newspaper, because this Thursday is celebrated Saint Peter and Paul and therefore many MPs will “bridge“. Matteo Salvini in the meantime he called the minister to express them “esteem and closeness“.

Read also: Santanchè, Meloni: “Refer to the Chamber”. That manager in Cig paid by the Senate

Read also: Schlein and Conte in the streets with the CGIL. Small steps but distances remain

“I can’t wait to be on the Senate benches,” she allegedly told her party and coalition colleagues. “I have nothing to hide. I will explain point by point”, the minister promised to Prime Minister Giorgia Melons. Reiterating you that you have not received warranty notices. In the meantime, however, we need to explain the case of employee Of Visibilia in the Covid layoffs. And that was also assistant of the same Santanchè and then of Ignatius Russia from 2018 to 2021. The company believes they have closed the issues with him by sending him a paycheck with arrears for 37 thousand euros. But the question remains certifications sent to INPS. Which may have criminal implications. While she has an answer for i as well 2.7 million of loan to be repaid a Invitalia: “They don’t have to ask me. I only have 5% Ki Group”. While on the United Arab Emirates fund that financed Visibilia with 3 million “there are no shadows. Negma has bought shares in the company”. INPS could save her from the allegations on the Cig Covid.

Subscribe to the newsletter

