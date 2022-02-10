Valeria Marini has found an excellent imitator. The showgirl, after seeing him, replies like this

The GF Vip, this year, had very exceptional and well-known guests. Between these, Valeria Marini And Francesca Cipriani. In addition to being the protagonists of the reality show, they also caused discussions for a decidedly different appearance.

Let us dwell in detail on Valeria, who was inside the house when it all happened. In fact, even the Marini, as it was for Francesca Ciprianihe found an excellent imitator. It can be seen in the episode of Drag Race Italia, in the game of imitations.

All this took place while the Vippo was still inside the house, and therefore unaware of everything. The creator of the sketch was LeRiche who, wearing a wig of blonde curls, sparkling dresses, high heels and flashy makeup he staged a exhilarating version of Valeria Marini.

After months and, above all, after leaving the house of the gieffina, the person concerned was able to see the video. The Marini thus decides to to publish on the his Instagram profile imitation with a simple comment. Unexpected the reaction of the woman who, without going into detail, expresses her point of view on this gimmick.

“Stellar” writes the showgirl simply, demonstrating all her appreciation for the work of the comedian. In the video you can clearly see Valeria seen through LeRiche’s eyes: “It was Prati on the phone, however I was very upset because she left me for last. At the end? And what it means?”.

Then, after receiving a question about a particular ingredient to use to create a perfect cocktail, Marini ‘tarocca’ replied: “Diamond powder and tequila, because I love tequila boom boom like my song. Boom, let’s boom, boom, boom! ”.

In short, a successful imitation … to the point that even the original could not but appreciate! But that the performance was excellent was already clear from the result of the race, which saw LeRiche as the winner.