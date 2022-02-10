The Premier League removes emergency measures against covid-19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A man wearing a mask walks past the Premier League logo.
Starting this Friday, the use of face masks indoors will no longer be mandatory.
February 10, 2022, 11:50 AM
The Premier League will eliminate this Friday the emergency measures against covid-19 implanted to stop the advance of the omicron variant.
In a meeting held this Thursday between the Premier League teams, an agreement has been reached to end these restrictions, which were imposed at the time of the highest number of infections in the league, with more than 100 cases per week in December. This led to the suspension of 22 matches in the competition..
With the current situation, more controlled with 22 positives in the last week, and 85% of footballers vaccinatedthe Premier will relax the measures.
The use of masks indoors will no longer be mandatory, nor will the time for treatments such as massages be restricted. It will return to the two weekly antigen tests prior to December and the use of the safety distance indoors will be maintained.
This movement comes a day after the British Government announced its intention to end isolation by covid for those infected from February 20. The current confinement period is five days, if two antigen tests are negative on the fifth day, but the Government of Boris Johnson plans to return to normality with the end of this restriction. In the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 70,000 cases of covid in the UK, with 276 deaths.
EFE
