Over the last few hours the name of Valeria Marini has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. At the weekly ‘Confidenze’, the protagonist of the new edition of Such and Which Show confessed his difficulties following eye surgery due to a macular hole.

Valeria Marini is one of the competitors of Such and Which Show. Despite her energetic and exuberant personality, in the latter period the showgirl has to deal with some Health problems. Everyone will remember that a year ago the queen of the Bagaglino underwent an operation ateye.

According to statements released to the weekly ‘Confidenze’, it seems that the showgirl is not really well. In this regard, these were her words:

It goes so-so. I don’t see the same as before. But thank goodness for saving the eye.

Despite this, the soubrette can count on the love of her family, her cats and her boyfriend Eddy Siniscalchi.

Valeria Marini and the eye operation: what happened

In 2021 Valeria Marini underwent an intervention at theeye due to a macular hole. This problem was discovered after the exit of the showgirl a Supervivientes. In fact, on that occasion the doctors, following some checks, discovered that there was something abnormal in Valeria’s eye.

Initially, the former gieffina took the doctors’ words lightly, although in the following days she realized that her vision was getting worse and worse. After further checks for Valeria Marini the diagnosis arrived: the macular hole.

The macular hole is one pathology affecting the vitreoretinal interface. It can be of traumatic origin or linked to the aging of the vitreous eye. Between symptoms of the pathology, there are certainly the distorted vision of objects, as well as the alteration of central vision that can often be lost.