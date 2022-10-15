Japanese police announced this Saturday the possible discovery of an entire human skeleton in the surroundings of the Universal Studios theme park in Osaka, Japan.

So far, the sex, age or how long the skeleton that was discovered by the authorities outside the theme park has been in the place.

The discovery of the skeleton

On Wednesday, a park worker found what appeared to be a skull and the upper jaw of a person while trimming some plants at this famous attraction in the western city of Osaka.

The discovery occurred around 2:30 pm on October 12. Immediately, the worker contacted the Japanese emergency lines to make the report.

“Human bones were found in a bush at the facility“, the authorities told the Japanese media.

A team of 10 officers searched the area with the help of two sniffer dogs and found the rest of the skeleton, said a police officer who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

“We have found the possible entire skeleton and some pants next to a man’s belt in the same area,” the agent explained.

The police will analyze the remains next week to find out the gender and age of the possible deceased, he added. Although it is ruled out, for the moment, that it is a minor due to the size of the bones found.

This Osaka theme park was founded in 2001 as the first Universal Studios park outside the United States.

According to Japanese media reports, the skeleton was found in a garden in front of a public road on the outskirts of the park.

An entire human skeleton has been found outside the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, police said Saturday, after conducting a search following the discovery of a skull suspected to be part of it. https://t.co/UvkweKOBSk — The Japan Times (@japantimes) October 15, 2022

At first, users on social networks claimed that it could be elements used by the park to set the scene for Halloween, but the Japanese Police confirmed an ongoing investigation into the discovery of multiple bones.

Several other “bone-shaped objects” are scattered around the area,” police told the Japan News Network.

The area was cordoned off for investigation, but neither the theme park nor the surrounding businesses were affected by the discovery in the surroundings, so the area continues to operate normally while the investigations progress.

*With information from AFP

