The shots at Laura Pausini's concert scared everyone. Here's what the singer said.

A few hours ago a rumor spread according to which several shots had occurred during a concert Laura Pausini. Obviously the news threw all the artist's fans into panic. But what really happened?

Laura Pausini in concert

The talented singer decided to intervene on the issue by publishing a post on Instagram. Here is how the Italian interpreter reassured friends and family.

Shootings at Laura Pausini concert: man arrested in Paris

When a public event there is always the possibility that some could arise anomaly capable of putting the safety of people. This is exactly what happened during the last one concert by Laura Pausinia musical event organized in the French capital.

Laura Pausini in Paris

According to the reconstructions provided, a man wanted to attend the concert of Italian singer-songwriteran event that would take place at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris. However, the person concerned did not have a ticket, which is why the security men prevented his entry into the structure.

The man didn't take the news very well and with one pistol he fired approximately 17 shots towards a door that would have allowed him access. It was around 8pm, but luckily police they intervened promptly and stopped him before he injured anyone.

Laura Pausini reassures friends and followers on social media

Credits: FlashTV

Obviously the use of a firearm always scares everyone, which is why too Laura Pausini wanted to have his say about what happened in his last concert. Some of the woman's relatives. but also many of her fans feared the worst for her but fortunately she did not suffer any damage.

Instagram post by Laura Pausini

There was no spectator wound and in the end they didn't notice anything. The artist would also have declared that i gun shots they would have hit one of the secondary doors of the hotel where, fortunately, very few people were present.

There Pausini she then concluded her speech by declaring how she herself learned of the news via i newspapers and, obviously, he intends to dissociate himself from everything that occurred in those few minutes. Unfortunately some individuals are unpredictable, but fortunately this time the worst was averted.