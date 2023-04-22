Valentina Vignali naked in the bathtub: the basketball player’s winning basket

“Less foam, damn it,” joke the fans of Valentina Vignali. Already because the basketball player (and TV star from Men and Women to Big Brother Vip to name a couple of examples) gave them one of those see-through photos.

More the second to be precise: in fact, the basketball player shows herself in the bathtub more sensual than ever (see photo in the gallery). His gaze is hypnotic, unfortunately for the followers the foam covers the… view. “Valentina heritage of humanity” they write.

Valentina Vignali is loved by her fans (we are over 2.6 million followers on Ig), who follow each of his posts, photos and videos in which he talks about his daily life: from his love for basketball to travel (he recently visited the United States, passing from the worldly New York to the less known corners of the USA.. read here), selfies and social evenings ….

Sports and gossip read also

Tennis, skirts on the field and sensual photos: the tennis player wins (especially) on social media (Instagram 12avp)



Subscribe to the newsletter

