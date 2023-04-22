Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

As part of the traffic light coalition, the FDP can partially score again. For the Liberals, the Bavarian election could become a fateful day, comments Mike Schier.

At the end of his 90-minute speech, Christian Lindner felt compelled to gently remind the delegates where the party was ten years ago. When he took over the presidency, the liberals in the extra-parliamentary opposition and with poll numbers of two percent asked themselves the existential question. Today the 44-year-old acts as Federal Minister of Finance. It wasn’t bad if the party was attacked for what it stands for, he said at the time. It’s only bad if she’s attacked because she doesn’t stand for anything. And he did a really good job there.

FDP party conference in Berlin – state elections could decide fate

Yes, the Liberals have had to justify themselves for months. In front of some for their points of view, in front of others because they decide on things that contradict precisely these points of view. Most recently with Atom and heating. The eternal balancing act in the traffic light! And yet something has started to move. The FDP can occasionally score again – which is probably due to the fact that Olaf Scholz is becoming more aware: the smallest of the three partners can no longer cope with election defeat after election defeat. The fateful day for the traffic light, but also for Lindner personally, will be October 8th. In Bavaria, re-entering the state parliament is in acute danger, and Hesse is also wobbling. If both go wrong, the really big questions arise.

So far, however, the FDP has supported Lindner. 88 percent are very orderly (although 64 delegates preferred not to vote). His merits are simply too great. And there is no alternative. Neither to him nor to the coalition.

