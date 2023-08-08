Valentina Ferragni comes out into the open with her new boyfriend

Valentina Ferragni comes out into the open with her new boyfriend and makes fun of the age difference: Chiara’s sister, in fact, has published on her profile Instagram the first photo of the couple writing: “Young (or should I say younger? ), wild and free”.

Matteo Napoletano (his profile here), this is the name of Valentina Ferragni’s partner, is in fact 22 years old, eight less than the influencer’s sister. This has caused the irony of many followers, which Valentina Ferragni silenced through the caption of her photo.

Among the comments that appeared under the image, also that of Chiara Ferragni who wrote: “So happy for you. You deserve to feel like this little sister”.

“You are amazing! To you I dedicate this beautiful thought by Emily Brontë. Whatever our souls are made of, mine and yours are made of the same thing” wrote mother Marina Di Guardo instead.

Shortly afterwards, in a story published on Instagram, Valentina Ferragni returned to the topic by publishing a new photo with Matteo and writing: “Thank you all for the messages full of love. Long live freedom and love without prejudice, without limits, without barriers”.