Natsume Atari And Tengo Project have shared the debut trailer online for KAGE Shadow of the Ninjathe 16-bit remake of the title originally released for Nintendo Entertainment System, Shadow of the Ninja.

KAGE Shadow of the Ninja will be available on PlayStaton 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in spring 2024. It will be made playable for the first time at next month’s Tokyo Game Show. Check out the new trailer below.

KAGE Shadow of the Ninja – Debut Trailer

Source: Natsume Atari Street Gematsu