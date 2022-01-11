Valentín Castellanos lived a dreamed 2021. He scored 22 goals in MLS, was the great figure of champion New York City and is ready to take a leap in his career. In this transfer market, he received offers from European football, Palmeiras offered 10 million dollars for him and now the interest of River has been added.
The forward revealed the talks he had with the Millionaire and expressed his desire to play for Núñez. “I spoke with a Gallardo collaborator and then I passed it on to my representative. They asked me if I was interested and obviously I said yes“, declared in dialogue with TyC Sports.
“Obviously I called you Gallardo, one of the best technicians in the world, you can’t say no to him. He is a technician who can make you grow. It is something very nice that they call you from River and that they are interested in you. Nothing was closed, so we are seeing what happens these days, “he added.
At 23, Castellanos is experiencing the best moment of his career and has earned the praise of Pep Guardiola. “I know that is a qualified player ready to take the next step in Europe. We’ll see where, “declared DT. Will he come to River?
