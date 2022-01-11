Boca is preparing for 2022 and the main objective of the transfer market is the arrival of Darío Benedetto. The arrival of Pipa, which is currently in Elche in Spain, requires several factors and Xeneize prepares a strategy to achieve its return.
The negotiations include several protagonists and here we tell you who they are.
Lisandro López lost a lot of ground in Boca and looks favorably on being transferred. Xolos de Tijuana would be very close to completing his arrival. The link with Benedetto is with Bragarnik, who has a link with the Mexican club and is the forward’s representative.
Another player represented by Bragarnik. Boca would agree to sell it to Defense and Justice. Sebastián Battaglia does not take it into account for 2022.
The final protagonist of this transfer. Elche is the club in which the Pipa is found and it has a history with Boca. The Spanish owe nearly two million dollars to Xeneize for the transfer of Iván Marcone and that figure would be settled with the arrival of Benedetto. Will all the triangulation be given so that Battaglia has his reinforcement by 2022? The next few hours will be key.
#protagonists #arrival #Darío #Benedetto #Boca
Leave a Reply