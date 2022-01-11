?? Lisandro López (32) is in the crosshairs of ?? Xolos de Tijuana and negotiations are underway.

? The Mexican club wants to buy a% of the defender’s pass, Boca is analyzing the situation.

* ️⃣ His signing is an express request from DT, Sebastián ‘Gallego’ Méndez. pic.twitter.com/6JTiUkBLJ4

– Boca Juniors ?? (@BocaJuniors_GO) January 11, 2022