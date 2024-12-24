A total of 17 Valencian artists join their voices to that of Xoel López to cover Mudalready converted into a song to resilience and hope after the catastrophe that occurred in Valencia by DANA.

Among those affected by the flood are also the musical societies, “true cultural pillars” of the territory that They have lost their spaces and instruments and who are now fighting to re-emerge. For this reason, this Christmas Cerveza Turia joins the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community (FSMCV) in the ‘Veus per València’ initiative, an action that “seeks to restore hope and music to the region, as well as giving visibility to all the musical societies that make Valencia the City of Music,” its promoters explain in a statement.

To achieve this, the artists of the Community Samantha Gilabert, Pablo Sánchez (Ciudad Jara and La Raíz), Nebulossa, Artur Martínez (La Fúmiga), Gynebra, Jorge Martí (The Red Room), Sandra Monfort, Lisasinson, La Maria, Soc Esther , Tacho, Medina Kid, Abril, Elena Játiva, Quinto and Álex Tardor have joined their voices with that of Xoel López to cover Mud, a song of optimism that remembers that even from “mud the tallest flowers grow.”

This same spirit is what guides the reconstruction of musical societies, authentic cultural epicenters in their municipalities and a second home for thousands of people. The storm left more than 30 music companies affected who suffered serious material losses.

In addition, nearly 4,000 students they were left without schools of music and 3,500 federated musicians were affected. Its recovery is key to preserving the cultural memory and social fabric of the region.

A donation of 30,000 euros

To help in its resurgence, Turia has donated 30,000 euros to the FSMCV that will contribute to the replacement of instruments, the installation repairs damaged or logistical support to resume rehearsals, concerts and musical teaching. A contribution that adds to the fundraising campaign that the entity started last November and which is still active on its website.





This action joins the initiatives carried out by Turia in the affected areas, such as the donation of mineral water, the transfer of vehicles and the purchase of material necessary for cleaning tasks, as well as the economic collaboration with various projects of Valencian clothing brands to encourage fundraising of funds.

From this Monday, ‘Veus per València’ now can be seen on the YouTube channel and on Turia’s social networks, as well as on www.cervezaturia.es. In addition, the choral version of this song by Xoel López with Valencian artists will be available on Spotify in the coming days.