What are the used cars that Italians wanted to know more about? According to the analysis of CARFAX – a service provider for European and North American used cars since 2007 – the average age of the vehicles searched is around 10 years of age, lower than that of the Italian fleet in circulation, which stands at 12 years and 6 months (ACI 2023 Statistical Yearbook data).

The various brands

Among the 7 most analyzed brands, the average drops even further, with used vehicles that are 4 to 6 years old for the BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Ford and Alfa Romeo brands. Among the oldest registered cars, however, there are many Fiats that are up to 14 years old.

Italian and German brands in the lead

There are few surprises for the most searched for brands, with Italian and German manufacturers leading the way. In fact, among the most popular of the last twelve months we find Fiat, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Ford and Alfa-Romeo. Going into the merits of the most popular models and the most requested reports in 2023, there are: Volkswagen Golf, Fiat Panda, Fiat 500, Audi A3, Fiat Punto, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Audi A4 and Ford Fiesta.

The most common risks

Carfax also reveals the most common risks you may encounter when buying a used car. On a general level, as many as one car in 5 of all those covered by the report has at least one potential problem, such as having suffered damage (14%) or an accident (9%). Following, among the information to take into consideration to make an informed and informed choice, are imports (7%). When it comes to cars with the highest number of risks found, Audi leads the way, with 38% of vehicles showing potential hidden problems, such as damage (23%), accidents (12%) and import risks (17%). . BMW (36%) and Mercedes (35%) follow on the podium, while Fiat (30%), Volkswagen (30%), Ford (28%) and Alfa Romeo (26%) close the ranking.

The word to Marco Arban…

“The overview we obtained refers to the search for used cars on our portal,” explains Marco Arban, Director of Business Development & Data Procurement of CARFAX in Europe. “If we compare these data to the entire fleet in circulation we obtain impressive figures. In fact, 40 million vehicles circulate in Italy: if 20% have a history of accidents or damage, it means that as many as 8 million cars present risks. Informing yourself thoroughly before purchasing a used car, perhaps even requesting a report like the one available on our portal, allows you to make more informed choices, based on the most exhaustive evaluation possible of relevant parameters. Above all, it allows you to better protect yourself from hidden risks for a significant investment for consumers.”