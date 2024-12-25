Mainstream Christmas advertising proposes ideal family scenes of coming home for Christmas. On the contrary, it happens that some families do not identify with those scenes, because they carry a lot of pain in their hearts: for the recently deceased loved one, for having lost their house in the flood, for last week’s cancer diagnosis, for the uncertainty that comes with being unemployed, due to the loss of that long-awaited pregnancy… which leads to the question: Merry Christmas? Even coming to believe that celebrating it is an act of cynicism.

When life conditions become harsh and reality hurts, it becomes necessary to activate a certain capacity for emotional regulation and perception of control. To do this, you need to be able to see yourself from the outside and be able to see the other as from the inside. What Fonagy and Bateman called mentalization capacity.

Mentalization essentially develops in the family, when there is a secure attachment bond with the main caregivers. Therefore, we can create this capacity in our children, putting our mind at the service of their mind. When mentalization develops, it allows us to empathize, hold and be held, also among adults: name, listen to and contain thoughts, desires and emotions. Accompany, and thereby begin to give meaning, cultivate positive interpersonal relationships and build community.

Mentalization also develops in the bond with God, because He, becoming human in Christ, put His mind at the service of our mind: He allowed us to see ourselves from the outside, with His loving eyes, while He sees us from the deepest. deep within us. That is why in the encounter with Him we people regulate ourselves, we recover a certain perception of control, relationships flow and the community is strengthened.









On December 25 we celebrate the birthday of Jesus, who experienced the maximum possible pain: abandonment, betrayal, injustice, humiliation, torture, hunger, thirst, and allowed himself to be mentalized, accompanied and sustained by God, so that we, with that precedent, can heal and find meaning.

And for this reason, despite the pain, today we can wish each other a MERRY CHRISTMAS.