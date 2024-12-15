The Generalitat has urged the central government to provide “clear and precise” information on the aid intended for those affected by the recent damage in Valencia and has asked the Executive to “clarify how many funds correspond to direct aid and how many to loans that must be returned.” “.

Sources from the regional administration have criticized the “contradictory statements issued by members of the Government in recent days”.

In this sense, the Generalitat points out that, on December 5, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, “stated that the Government of Spain had allocated 16,000 million euros in aid for those affected by the damagea figure that, according to her, multiplies the contributions of the Generalitat Valenciana by 40.”

However, he added that on December 14, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, “mentioned that the central Executive had made available 1.8 billion euros in aid, in zero interest credits, for companies and also families.”

“This notable discrepancy between the 16,000 million mentioned by Minister Morant and the 1,800 million indicated by delegate Bernabé generates confusion and concern among affected citizens,” sources from the regional administration have pointed out.

For this reason, the Generalitat has asked the Government to “be transparent and clarify how many of these funds correspond to direct aid and how many to loans that must be returned.” “It is essential that those affected know exactly what kind of support they can expect and under what conditions,” they added.

It has also urged the central Executive to “coordinate and unify the communications of its representatives to “Avoid contradictory messages that could generate uncertainty among the population.” “It is essential that Minister Morant and delegate Bernabé offer coherent and precise data on the aid intended for those affected by the dana,” added sources from the Generalitat.

On the other hand, the Generalitat has defended its “commitment and speed in the management and payment of aid to the victims.” “From the first moment, the Consell has worked diligently to provide the necessary support to those affecteddemonstrating once again its commitment to the citizens of the Valencian Community”, they have maintained.