Seoul (agencies)

Yesterday, South Korea announced the provision of additional humanitarian aid worth $8 million to civilians affected by the war on Gaza.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said in a press conference, “The government will provide $8 million to help civilians affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to what the local Yonhap agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman explained that the government will discuss the details of humanitarian aid with relevant international organizations.

In October 2023, South Korea provided $2 million in humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, following the outbreak of war on the Strip on October 7 of the same year, according to the agency.​​​​​​

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating further, while international and non-governmental organizations are calling for the acceleration of the introduction of aid in sufficient quantities, and the residents of Gaza are suffering from a shortage of all basic services and materials.