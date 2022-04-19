The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, pointed out during his visit to Castellón airport that they have very Negotiations are advanced for Valencia to host the Davis Cup for the next five years.

“We are in the process of negotiation, there is still no specific definition of the canon or the extension of the contract, what we have shown is interest Before the offer of the Federation and the company that manages it, we are in negotiations with them and there are high possibilities of reaching an agreement”, he indicated.

Puig explained that the agreement they are negotiating is for five years and that it would begin this coming September.in which in the first years they would host the rounds prior to the semifinal, and in the last ones the final.

“There is progress in these negotiations, in principle, these first years would host these first rounds, there are four or five European cities and then the final in Malaga and we would like the final to be held in the Valencian Community at the end of this five-year period, which is what we are negotiating now”, he pointed out.

“It is an interesting bet that we recently experienced with a great result and it was very profitable, what we do in front of these big events is always analyze the economic profitability and see that the economic investments are justified, correctly evaluated to know exactly what we are going to spend, because the most generic investments can have bad results in the end,” he concluded.