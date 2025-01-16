The halfway point of the season has arrived and the situation of the players on loan from Sevilla FC It’s disparate. In the case of Rafa Mir, the Murcian has fallen from grace after living a few turbulent months in Valencia. And his departure to the Che team was an express request from the player and former coach Rubén Baraja. The striker, owned by Sevilla, has had no continuity or relevance in the Seville team since he arrived. With contract until 2027, The one from Cartagena had become a real problem in recent seasons due to his salary. Furthermore, Mir’s defensive attitude has not helped the situation to calm down and Sevilla even sidelined him throughout the second round of last year.

Rafa Mir was on the verge of leaving for Valencia last winter market, but the deal was not closed at the last minute. After this, relations between all parties were affected and accusations were exchanged in this regard. Nevertheless, Negotiations resumed in June and, this time, an agreement was reached for the forward to leave on loan with an option to buy to Valencia. Ruben Baraja He had expressly requested his hiring, but a few weeks after being there, the attacker was involved in a case of sexual abuse. Mir is pending trial, but this matter affected him and created a schism within the locker room. In fact, Valencia tried to break the loan at that time. Something he did not do, but he did fine the player and removed him from the team dynamic for a few weeks.

A conflict that has not helped the sporting performance of the Valencian team, which is bottom of LaLiga, and has changed Baraja for Carlos Corberán to try to change the situation. Furthermore, Valencia has already made a move in this winter market and has brought in Sadiq Umar ceded. A very clear message for Rafa Mir. According to sources close to the Valencian club, a destination is being sought for the Murcian to finish the season at another club. It was thought to cut the loanbut that is something that cannot be done without the consent of Sevilla. The Nervión club is not going to allow the striker to return in this month of January, so Miguel Ángel Corona is offering the player to different teams. There are a couple of teams that have asked about their situation, among them, the Al Taawuon from Saudi Arabia, but the sources cited above assure that no offer has arrived firmly for him.

This same Thursday, after the presentation of Max Aarons as a reinforcement of the club, Corona was asked about Rafa Mir’s situation, pointing out that He has not spoken with Sevilla about it. «The roles are given by the field of play, not even by the coaches. The players themselves are the ones who give themselves the roles with their performance. The situation that he has a discomfort does not deserve any further explanation, he has been injured since matchday 4, then he got up and suffered a muscle injury again. His hiring was very important. He has not been able to perform poorly because he has not had the opportunity to play», he further indicated.