DKV asks the Government for a “dialogue process” to “rethink” Muface if the concert to which he will not appear fails

Muface is in danger but, despite the multimillion-dollar losses that insurers regret, no one wants it to fall. The CEO of DKV, Fernando Campos, has reached out to the Government to, “regardless of the outcome, start a process of dialogue” and “rethink the model.” The company, which last week refused to participate in the second tender launched by Public Function, is now open to collaborating with the Ministry to find a solution that allows maintaining private healthcare for one million civil servants and half a million more. family members, charged to public funds.

The Government gives itself three years to rethink Muface

“If the second tender does not come to fruition, perhaps it would be time to carry out a more dialogue-based management of the process between the Administration and the insurers, which could end with a contract-bridge type solution,” between the current model and a new one, he noted. Fields in the day ICEA Insurance and Economic Outlook.

After the first tender, which all insurers dropped for the first time in the history of the mutual insurance company, the Government opened a period of preliminary market consultations, in which the companies had to justify how much they would be willing to provide health care to the staff. official. At the end of the process, the entity understood that the companies “do not provide evidence of costs” for an increase in the premium. However, the Executive increased them from 17 to 33.5%.

Despite this increase, both Adeslas and DKV have refused to participate in the new concert, leaving the ball in Asisa’s court, which has not yet made a decision. In the case of DKV, it had requested that the concert be for a single year, instead of three. Furthermore, with the new premiums for age groups, a demand from the sector, the increase in their premiums would be lower than average, due to having a younger portfolio of mutual members.

The CEO of DKV has made an analysis of the health sector in 2024 that stands out for a technical result of 5.6%, “with a stable level of expenses, but with an increase in accidents.” And the estimate for 2025 also contemplates “the possibility of attracting specific segments due to the outcome of Muface.” That is, if the concert fails, it is expected that a part of those mutualists will maintain a pure private policy.

In recent days, the Minister of Public Function, Óscar López, has insisted that “no one will be able to say that this Government has not committed itself, has not made an unprecedented effort.” “I hope, I trust and I wish that a new concert will go ahead”, for which he has committed to “continue working”, until the deadline for insurers to attend closes, on January 27. What they have not specified from this department, when asked by this medium, is under what terms or what these works consist of.

Various economic means They pointed out this Thursday that Muface proposed to the insurers to compensate the losses of the agreement that ends on January 31, now extended until the mess is resolved. Adeslas estimated that it had lost about 250 million euros, the same amount that it would take to accept the new conditions. In the case of DKV, they stated that they had been around 70 million in the entire three-year period.

For the moment, the official response from Adeslas, Asisa and DKV is that they remain silent and avoid commenting on this assumption, although they indicate that “they are always in talks” with the administration. Sources in the sector, however, point out that rapprochements of this type are taking place. The ministry headed by the now also secretary of the PSM avoids responding to this question.

Óscar López, about Muface: “We are contributing 1,000 million euros more from all citizens to finance the private insurance of one and a half million”



Given the difficulties that the mutual society is going through, despite an endowment for the 2025-27 period of 4,500 million euros, López pointed out last week: “We are putting in an additional 1,000 million euros to finance Muface, money from all citizens, from General State Budgets, to finance private insurance for one and a half million citizens. “Everyone’s money.”