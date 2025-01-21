Valencia endorses the project of the husband of a local PP leader and deputy for a ‘supercontract’ of 155 million

The Valencia City Council, governed by the popular María José Catalá, is advancing in the process of awarding the ‘super contract’ for the construction of protected housing on four municipal plots, one of them in a neighborhood devastated by the catastrophic DANA on October 29.

The PSPV requests the suspension of the hit by the husband of a PP deputy in a Valencia neighborhood devastated in the DANA

The promoter company of the husband of a PP deputy in Congress and leader of the PP of Valencia led by Mayor María José Catalá presented the tender alone. Last Friday, the contracting table posted on the Contracting Platform the certification that admits the company of the promoter Javier Timoner Lloret as the only bidder for a special administrative procedure that represents clean income for the successful bidder of 155 million euros. This is the husband of the deputy Alma Alfonso Silvestre, who is part of the board of directors and the executive committee of the PP of Valencia, both chaired by the mayor María José Catalá. The parliamentarian has been exposed on social networks with the first popular mayor. The PSPV-PSOE demanded the suspension of the award process after elDiario.es revealed the family connection between the only promoter who applied for the contract and the leader of the PP, both in the region and in the city of Valencia.

After reviewing the documentation provided by the company, the contracting table admits the promoter as the only bidder to the award process. The award, through an open procedure, would grant the company the surface right to build a total of 221 public housing units on four municipally owned plots, one of them located in the La Torre neighborhood, devastated by DANA. If the real estate company were awarded the contract, which frees the developer from the land use fee, it would assume all the costs of the construction of the 221 apartments and would manage them directly for 65 years as public housing under an affordable rental regime, with possibility of an extension for another 10 years.

The income for the successful bidder, according to the economic viability study, amounts to 315 million euros from the leases of homes, garages and storage rooms (155 million after taxes). The investment in the construction of the homes involved in the contract, with an estimated value of 413.5 million, is estimated at 82 million.

Housing Service Report

The report from the technical section of the city council’s Housing Service, after reviewing the documentation included by the developer, highlights that “only one company has submitted to the tender”, in reference to the firm owned by Javier Timoner Lloret.

The real estate developer “complies with the requirements of the specifications”, with an advance architectural proposal “at the preliminary project level” for each of the plots included in the lot and includes the “sufficient contents and references for the evaluation of the different aspects subject to scale”.

Of course, the municipal report warns that it has “only” focused on evaluating the proposal “for the purposes of the procedure for the constitution of surface rights” on the four plots, in accordance with the evaluation criteria established in the specifications.

“Detailed compliance with current urban planning legislation or the applicable technical regulations has not been verified, beyond general aspects that have been verified due to the low level of detail of the plans presented and the project phase. where we are (preliminary project)”, indicates the technical section of the City Council’s Housing Service.

The husband of a PP deputy, about to win a VPO ‘super contract’ in a Valencia neighborhood devastated by DANA



The assessment of the project, in any case, meets the minimum score threshold to continue with the selection process, the report concludes.