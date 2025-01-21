Richard Pena, the actor in charge of providing the voice in off of First Dates at the beginning of the program and to introduce some of the diners, explained this Monday a new love phenomenon.

After his classic: “Hasn’t it been a perfect night to find love?”, the Barcelona performer warned viewers: “Be careful with him love bombing“.

“They are those people who, when they start a relationship, are so tremendously intense that, willingly or not, exercises total control over you 24 hours a day“Pena explained.

Richard Pena, in ‘First Dates’. TV

Who added: “Love has to flow, not control it”. And love bombing is an attempt to influence a person through demonstrations of attention and affection.

It can be used in different ways and for positive or negative purposes. Psychologists have identified love bombing as a possible part of a cycle of abuse and have warned against it.





Also It has been described as psychological manipulation to create a feeling of unity within a group against a society perceived as hostile.

“Tonight they come to First Dates singles who are going to explode with lovebut healthy,” said the man from Barcelona, ​​giving way to the presentations of the daters that they were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s restaurant of love.