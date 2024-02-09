Despite his full-time job, Richard Barenburg (48) lived in a tent along the waterfront for more than a year. A house in which he could also give his teenage daughter a room seemed an unattainable dream. But there is hope: Richard gets a house: “I cried with happiness, you understand that. It feels like I'm 20 kilos lighter.”
Amy van den Berg
Latest update:
13:37
