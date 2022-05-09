EP Murcia Monday, May 9, 2022, 14:08



The former president of the regional government for 19 years, Ramón Luis Valcárcel, confessed that the state of the Mar Menor “is getting out of hand”, while acknowledging his guilt for the situation in which the lagoon finds itself “as well as the governments of the PP and the Socialist Party and the riverside municipalities that, for the most part, were from the PSOE should do it ».

This was recognized by Valcárcel in an interview with Onda Regional de Murcia, in which he also called for “a greater consensus among all” to seek solutions to the lagoon. The former Murcian president showed his rejection that “you cannot be” attacking politically “between the central and regional Executives.

Valcárcel also blamed the scientific community that “they do not agree” and the environmental organizations that “unload their discrepancies” on the scientists who deal with the situation of this regional ecosystem. That is why the ‘popular’ leader asked for “greater political will and consensus among all” to reverse the state of the Mar Menor since it is possible that “among all of us we killed them and he alone died”, sentenced the honorary president of the PPRM .

hydrological plan



In a review of other current issues, the former president of the Region of Murcia stated that the National Hydrological Plan was “the great must”. In this regard, Valcárcel commented that we Spaniards “fight too much” over an issue that “should be of the State and not of the Autonomous Communities”, referring to the transfer policy.

In this sense, Valcárcel criticized that “the politician who represents the interests of the State, sometimes, allows himself to be carried away by inclinations to one region or another” and blamed “the amount of votes or sympathy” that he can get in an autonomy or another to “remain in an armchair in exchange for granting things that should not be granted because it is a responsibility of a State politician and not of an Autonomous Community.”

Valcárcel recalled that the Ebro transfer could have been completed but blamed the PP that “it was late” to start the works and has directly blamed “differences” between the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Environment and Water with Regarding the PP minister for “having resolved before in the EU” that “made them lose time due to internal disputes in the ministry.” Later, Valcárcel pointed out, Zapatero came to the Government and yielded to the demands of the Catalan independentistas.

bird



Regarding the arrival of the AVE, the former president of the Community confessed that he “managed to sneak” the Region of Murcia into a project such as the Madrid-Valencia line. Valcárcel went back to January 2001 when there was already an agreement between Madrid and Valencia for the high-speed line and assured that Murcia “was left out” and what he tried was to “try to be inside and we got it” since, added the former president , Murcia «is a small region whose specific weight can never be comparable to that of Madrid or Valencia».

Valcárcel insisted that the PP government “did not behave as well as it should have behaved” and pointed out that in 2004 work began on this high-speed line while “Murcia was relegated.” A delay that the popular leader focused on the lack of “agreement” to decide on a high-speed arrival project and criticized “the lost years” in the Region of Murcia in deciding “if the AVE came through Almansa, Alicante or Hellín”, time that he calculated that there were “eight years lost” between the governments of the PSOE and the PP where the AVE for Murcia “remains in a drawer” and where “everything that should have been not done”.

Status of the PPRM



The honorary president of the PPRM valued that any of the approximately 37,000 members can be “an excellent candidate.” When insisted on the option of Patricia Fernández as an alternative to López Miras, Valcárcel asserted that “there is an option that is heard, but I have not yet heard that option, saying I am going to be that option.”

So, in this sense, the former leader of the popular Murcians urged that right now the president of the PPRM is Fernando López Miras. “As long as there is no congress and an option, if any, we must not distract attention and continue to serve the party and whoever presides over them,” Valcárcel pointed out.