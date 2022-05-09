Shanghai (AFP) – The confinement begins to affect the nerves of the Shanghai population after 40 days of restrictions. The city is the scene of unusual events, such as clashes in the middle of the street or the flight of workers from a factory.

China’s most populous city confined its 25 million people in early April in hopes of curbing the worst wave of Covid-19 since the first in early 2020.

Shanghai has officially registered more than 500 deaths in a few weeks, a catastrophe for China, where the total balance reported by the authorities has barely exceeded 5,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Despite a sharp drop in the daily number of infections, the authorities are reinforcing their arsenal of anti-epidemic measures, in the name of the ‘Covid zero’ strategy that the communist regime sold to its population as proof of its political superiority over the West. .

In reaction, the population is exasperated and no longer hesitates to confront the security forces in a country where, however, protests are not tolerated.

On Saturday night, May 7, residents dissatisfied with their food supply collided with public employees dressed in full protection suits, according to videos broadcast on social networks.

“Agitators” incited neighbors to trespass the boundaries of their isolated residence and others to throw objects from their windows, local authorities charged in a statement.

Images taken in the Zhuanqiao neighborhood, authenticated by AFP, show residents rejecting law enforcement, shouting “no to police violence.”

Exodus

These incidents followed another last week at a factory owned by an Apple subcontractor, Quanta, where hundreds of workers broke through barricades to escape.

A policeman stops a motorcycle delivery man on a street in Shanghai’s confined Jing’an district on May 7, 2022. Hector Retamal AFP

According to the ‘Bloomberg’ press agency, the workers feared a tightening of the measures against Covid-19.

Since the start of the Shanghai lockdown, employees have been sleeping at their workplace in spartan conditions, as they are unable to return home.

The mayor’s office assures that the Chinese economic capital is winning the battle against the coronavirus, with the number of daily infections falling to less than 4,000 on Monday, after having exceeded 25,000 at the end of April.

The city claims that millions of people were able to regain some of their freedom in recent weeks. Some can finally leave their apartment, although not yet their buildings.

But several residential complexes reinstated restrictions, even in low-risk areas, according to notices shown by neighbors to AFP.

In them you can read that it is forbidden to leave the house for several days except to undergo a screening test. And it is no longer possible to order food delivery.

Families fear being taken to quarantine centers, even if their tests are negative, simply because they have a positive case in the neighborhood.

“They warned us that it would be necessary to leave our keys so they can come to disinfect the apartment,” a British woman living in Shanghai told AFP.

Images of disputes between public employees and residents circulated on social networks before censorship deleted the undesirable content.

In one of those videos, you can see a person in charge with a full protection suit explaining to a family that they will have to reconfine themselves because they live on the same floor as a person infected with covid.

“You don’t do what you want here. They’re not in the United States, they’re in China,” he says at the apartment door.

“And stop asking why. There is no reason why. They are the national rules,” he warns.