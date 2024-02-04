Abu Dhabi Police warned of incorrect behavior and behavior in the use of heating devices, which may cause accidents, such as house fires or suffocation.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority called on the public to adhere to public safety guidelines while using firewood and heating devices, to avoid any accidents that may result from their misuse, and to stay away from some wrong behaviors and behaviors in using heating devices, which may cause accidents, such as house fires. Or bottlenecks.

She warned against lighting a fire using wood or coal inside the house or rooms without observing safety measures, to avoid suffocation and the outbreak of fire, stressing the need to pay attention when using a wood-burning stove, especially at night, and not to sleep next to it, to avoid the risk of suffocation or the outbreak of fire, and it must also be lit. Outside the rooms, or provide special hoods to allow the smoke to rise to the top, while maintaining proper ventilation, not leaving it burning when finished, and extinguishing it outside the house.

She urged the public to ensure the safety and durability of the wires connecting the heater and the electrical source, to avoid placing their wires under carpets, and not to allow children to play near or around the heater to avoid touching it, or being exposed to its heat and falling on flammable materials, and not to use it for heating, drying, or lighting incense. It is necessary to turn off the heater when leaving the place or when sleeping, and not to place it next to water or a damp area.