We are at the end of winter for Superbike, which, as usual, opens the championships. The production derivatives have already “crossed the world”, arriving in Australia where the first round of the season will be held next weekend. But, before 2024 fully begins, drivers and teams will take to the track on Tuesday for the usual final tests.

Initially, the last session of the winter had two days of testing planned. However, the blockage of the Suez Canal has upset the logistical plans for the transport of the crates and therefore the Superbike will only take to the track on Tuesday. The only day available will therefore be very intense in order to complete the winter work program, before diving into the season.

There is great anticipation for this season full of innovations, both in terms of line-up and regulations. Nicolò Bulega dominated the Jerez and Portimao tests, who seems to have adapted rather well to the Aruba team's Panigale V4R. Will he be able to confirm himself at Phillip Island too? Certainly the opponents will not stand idly by and will try to make the most of the work of the last month. First of all Alvaro Bautista, who will have to defend his crown but in the last tests he was not yet at 100% physical fitness.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, the ballast imposed by the regulations on Ducati complicates life for the reigning champion, who will continue the work of weight distribution in the tests to get to the first round as best as possible. Important preparation also for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who already seemed very comfortable at the beginning of his adventure in BMW. Less at the top is Jonathan Rea, who is learning to know Yamaha.

All eyes will also be on the Goeleven garage, where we will see Andrea Iannone grappling with the Panigale V4R again. There is also the debut of Axel Bassani on the official motorcycle, the Kawasaki. However, these last tests before the start of the season will also be important for those who have not changed their shirt and are aiming for continuity to aim high. The appointment, therefore, is Tuesday, when the green light will start the last day of testing in the Australian morning, when in Italy it will still be late at night.