“The fact of being able to make a vaccine available” such as the anti-respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “to a large-scale population and to be able to produce it more quickly and with lower costs can only be a winning element for the success of a vaccination campaign.” Dario Castelli, secretary of the Rural Committee of Federfarma Lombardia, said this today in Milan, at the expert advisory panel ‘respiratory syncytial virus: from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines’, organized by Summeet With the unconditional contribution of Moderna .

With mRNA technology, already used for the prevention of Covid19, a vaccine has been developed and approved in Europe to prevent respiratory infections from RSV, therefore hospitalizations in intensive care and deaths.

“The fact of being able to have a vaccine in a pre-filled syringe – concludes Castelli – certainly solves many logistical problems for the general practitioner and for the pharmacist himself who can thus have more time available to be able to give more vaccines to the population”.