Genoa – “When Toti tried to convince me to vote for the thirty-year extension of the bulk terminal concession he didn’t tell me that there was a speculative maneuver behind it by Spinelli. In fact, he told me the opposite, he told me that a very long lifespan of bulk cargoes in the order of 25/30 years was hypothesized.” This was told to the Genoese investigators investigating the alleged corruption in Liguria. Andrea The Morninglawyer and member of the port management committee.

The committee voted yes to the thirty-year renewal of Spinelli’s concession in December 2021with the only vote against being that of Rino Canavese from Savona and the yes vote of La Mattina and Giorgio Carozzi, who however had expressed strong doubts for a long time.

At La Mattina, heard as a person informed of the facts on 31 Mayprosecutors Luca Monteverde and Federico Manotti read some interceptioni of the president of the Liguria Region from which emerges – according to the investigators – Toti’s full awareness that Spinelli was asking for such a long concession in order to be able to sell shares of the company at a higher price and not to market bulk goods for thirty years.

For example, in a conversation on November 21st, Toti, speaking about Spinelli with Signorini, defines “an aporia” and “a madness” Spinelli’s request (“in the meantime I’ll take home 30 years because maybe the full containers with Aponte will be made by the fund… to which I sold a concession of 30 years instead of 15”) and, in the interception on the boat in front of the same 84-year-old entrepreneur adds: “No one believes that we keep bulk goods for 30 years, not even Pinocchio, those in the trade know it.”

Yet Toti had tried to convince La Mattina, who was the member of the management committee Representative of the Liguria Regionto vote in favor of the renewal. “Toti told me that the resolution had a strategic sense, first of all because the port lives on some very strong operators who need to be helped to grow by giving them space. He did not express any doubts about the fact that that area would actually market bulk cargo for many years in the order of 25 or 30”.