The troubled waters continue at Real Madrid. The calm that the team seemed to regain with three consecutive wins in the League was ruined with the defeat in San Mamés and the spotlight is once again pointing in the white house at Kylian Mbappé and especially at Carlo Ancelotti. This Saturday’s duel in Montilivi against Girona (9pm) is presented as a pivotal match: a victory would give the coach and the players room, but a puncture would open the door to another crisis.

“I have to accept the criticism because the team is not giving its best version. The coach is always the most responsible in football. They are beating me too much, it may mean that they are tired of me, but I am not tired. I’m still happy and I understand the criticism. Sometimes criticism is fuel to try to do better,” the Madrid coach analyzed the situation between joking and seriousness.

“Sometimes Mbappé could use a rest.”

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





Ancelotti indicated that the duel against Girona is a “complicated match”, since “Girona is also doing well this year even though it also has the Champions League.” “They compete very well and we have to win it to continue in the League fight,” explained the transalpine coach about the significance of the match.





Read also

Carlos Ruiz

Madrid is once again four points behind Barça, so a new setback would mean a big step back, after having been one point away, as long as the Blaugrana do their homework at home against Betis. Ancelotti, however, removed the context by ensuring that the team’s situation “is not a funeral” and that they are “in the fight in all competitions”, although explaining that the “level of concern is medium.”



Kylian Mbappé, with his teammates at Real Madrid’s training this Friday in Valdebebas. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

“So far we have not managed to get the best out of the team, I have a very good relationship with my players, we think the same and we have the same unity to get our best version,” explained Ancelotti who advocated being “optimistic.”

Of all the players on his squad, the player who receives the most criticism, especially due to his importance, is Mbappé, who is not experiencing his best sporting moment after missing two consecutive penalties, the last against Athletic.

“Girona competes very well and we have to win it to continue in the League fight.”

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





“He is not bringing out his best version, there are many who do not realize but he is aware that he is not in his best version. He has to endure the moment, fight, sacrifice, because sooner or later it will take him out. What gives me a good feeling is that in the last two games his intensity has improved,” he explained of the Frenchman, who “sometimes could use a rest.”

Check the EA Sports League standings.