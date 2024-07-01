“The formulation of the vaccine for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv) is extremely important as” the fact that it is “practical, easy to store and administer is fundamental in all vaccinia. It is particularly suitable for general medicine, where the vaccine can be administered to multiple people.” This was stated by Doriana Bertazzo, administrative secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners, Fimmg Lombardia, speaking at the expert advisory panel ‘respiratory syncytial virus: from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines’, which took place today at Palazzo Pirelli in Milan, organized by Summeet Srl, with the unconditional contribution of Moderna, to create a moment of sharing, comparison and debate between institutions, associations and healthcare professionals, starting from the territory, in order to create a document in which the guidelines that promote the use of mRna technology, available in Italy, but not yet included in the national vaccination prevention plan.

The respiratory syncytial virus – it was remembered during the event – is a very contagious respiratory pathogen whose symptoms can be cold, cough or wheezing, bronchiolitis (inflammation and obstruction of the bronchioles, the last bronchial branches) and pneumonia . Dangerous especially in infants under one year of age and in the elderly, it is the main cause of hospital admission. Thanks to mRna technology, already used for the prevention of Covid19, a vaccine has been developed to prevent these respiratory infections, hospitalizations in intensive care and deaths.

“It is unlikely that a vaccination center will be able to vaccinate so many people for a virus that is not yet well known by the vast majority of the population,” observes Bertazzo. “The general practitioner has the possibility of informing the patient and indicating the most useful vaccines for his pathology and his age. We are waiting for formulations to arrive in which we have one, two or three vaccines available in a single solution.”