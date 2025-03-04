Egypt yesterday presented its plan to rebuild Gaza without having to expel the Palestinians. The Egyptians put on the table a road map per phase, with a cost of 50,000 million euros And that, if launched, I would conclude … within five years.

The final document, entitled ‘Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development of Gaza’, has 112 pages and collects a first phase of 2.5 years dedicated to the desest in which the Gazaties would live in prefabricated houses. Once the first phase is over, the plan contemplates the recovery of the neighborhoods of the different locations to obtain a “sustainable, green and walkable” strip, with new industrial and agricultural areas, parks, and even with a new airport and port. A dream that evokes the brief period of hope that Oslo agreements awakened in 1990.

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, took good note of what happened with Volodimir Zelensky in the White House and in his welcome speech to the guests to the emergency summit of the Arab League said that Donald Trump “is able to achieve peace in the Middle East.” The figure of the tycoon and his threat of lifting the ‘Riviera de Oriente Midor’ in Gaza were omnipresent in a meeting in which the attendees, including the Emir of Qatar, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia appealed again and again to the solution of the two states.

Technocrats Committee

And who will govern Gaza? Al Sisi’s plan proposes the formation of a technocrats committee, which will not include representatives of any Palestinian political faction, to manage the strip during the first six months and propose the subsequent celebration of elections.

This Committee will lay the foundations for the return of the Palestinian National Authority to Gaza, while Egypt and Jordan will train and equip Palestinian security agents for their deployment in the strip. From abroad, the UN Security Council should approve the sending of a “International Peace Maintenance Force.”

Trump pointed to Egypt and Jordan as host countries for the two million Gazati, but both Sisi and King Abdalá gave a non -resounding to the proposal and received support from all attendees, but always using a tone as diplomatic as possible. In the words of the Egyptian president, his plan guarantees that the Palestinians of Gaza “remain in their land.” Palestinian President Mahmud Abás moved to Cairo and thanked this “irresponsible and inhuman” plan for Trump.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, intervened to insist that “there can be no recovery without the end of occupation, or justice without accountability due to the violations of international law, or sustainable reconstruction without a clear horizon based on principles.”

Jihad Taha, a spokesman for Hamas, told ‘Al-Araby al-Jadeed’ that they accept “Egypt’s proposal to form a Palestinian committee of technocrats because it can help relieve the suffering of the people.” Taha requested more efforts to “force” Israel to implement the high fire agreement signed on January 15, which has remained in Limbo after Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision not to go to the second phase.

The Israelis, who have cut access to the strip, try to impose a new proposal to achieve the release of hostages, but without having to withdraw their strength or accept a high definitive fire.

From Israel they support Trump’s plan and they do not consider returning to the stage of the two states. Netanyahu insists that he will not accept a gaza in the hands of the Palestinian national authority. The Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also demanded the withdrawal of Hamas de Gaza and the “total demilitarization” of the strip as conditions to keep a high fire every day weaker.

On disarmament, Sami Abu Zuhri, Islamist leader, said that “any conversation about the weapons of resistance is nonsense. The weapons of resistance are a red line ».