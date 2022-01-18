Most Brazilians are in favor of the vaccination passport. This is what DataFolha research shows, published this Monday (17th) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the survey, 81% of the Brazilian population is in favor of presenting proof of vaccination against Covid for entry into closed places, such as offices, bars, restaurants and concert halls; 18% are against the charge and 1% did not know how to respond.

The vaccine passport has already been adopted by some states, municipalities and economic sectors, despite the opposition of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The study also shows an increase in the population’s perception of the lack of control over the pandemic: 39% say they are very afraid of being infected — a percentage that was 55% in March last year; 37% are a little afraid of being infected; and 18% have no fear at all —6% gave other answers.

