A new day of protests against the coup d’état on October 25 in Sudan left at least seven dead, according to the independent union Committee of Doctors. This tragic day comes in the midst of negotiations between political, civil and military actors in the country to resolve the crisis.

At least seven people have died in Sudan in a day of protests in the capital, Khartoum, against the coup on October 25. The figure was confirmed by the independent union Committee of Doctors of Sudan, after they had initially reported three deaths.

The union assured that the deaths were due to “the massacre committed by the coup authority.” With them, the total number of deaths after the coup rises to 71. They also assured that “almost a hundred” people were injured by gunshots and “other weapons of oppression.”

Around a thousand people went out to demonstrate in the capital in a protest organized by the so-called resistance committees, which are calling for the removal of the military from power and the return of a civilian government. To suppress the protest, government forces used tear gas, sound bombs and rubber bullets.









“The military have prepared a massacre for us today, and all we have done is ask for a civilian government and democracy,” Mohamed Babaker, a 19-year-old student, told Reuters. “I am here today to resist the military coup,” said protester Hamed al-Ser. “We hope that our free revolution reaches the democratic civil path,” he reiterated.

Two-day disobedience movement in response

In response to “today’s massacre”, the Sudanese alliance of political parties and civil organizations Forces of Freedom and Change, which was displaced from power after the military uprising, called on “the masses (…) to participate in a two-day comprehensive civil disobedience, starting tomorrow.

The goal is to “gather the revolutionary forces, unify them and prepare them to wage the decisive battle to overthrow the coup authority,” they said in a statement. “What is happening now in Sudan is a full-fledged crime… the free world must act,” Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former information minister in the transitional government, said online.

A man shouts during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, on Monday, January 17, 2022.

© Marwan Ali, PA

Unrest in Sudan has been on the rise since Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock, appointed to head the country’s transitional government, resigned earlier this month. Hamdock said he was resigning after his efforts to bridge the gap between the generals and the pro-democracy movement in the country failed.

Hamdock had taken office in 2019, after a popular uprising ousted Omar al-Bashir, who led the country for 30 years, from power. After the coup last October, he was arrested and released again after signing an agreement with the military to form a government of technocrats without the participation of the parties that overthrew al-Bashir.

With EFE, Reuters and AP.