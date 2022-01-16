Tomorrow (17), in the city of São Paulo, the vaccination against covid-19 of children from 5 to 11 years of age with comorbidities or permanent physical disabilities begins. Indigenous children living in villages will also be immunized at this stage.

In the capital of São Paulo, vaccination will be carried out in basic health units (UBSs) and outpatient medical care (AMAs). 64,000 doses were made available for this stage of the campaign. Addresses can be found in the system Health searchand.

Children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present identification document (preferably CPF), vaccination card and proof of risk condition or proof of permanent disability.

Below is the list of comorbidities for pediatric vaccination against covid-19:

Cardiac insufficiency;

cor-pulmonary and pulmonary hypertension;

hypertensive heart disease;

coronary syndrome;

valvular heart disease;

cardiomyopathies and pericardiopathies;

disease of the aorta, great vessels and arteriovenous fistulas;

cardiac arrhythmias;

congenital heart disease;

prosthetic valves and implanted cardiac devices;

thalassemia;

Down’s syndrome;

autism;

diabetes mellitus;

severe chronic lung diseases;

arterial hypertension;

cerebrovascular disease;

chronic kidney disease;

immunosuppressed (including cancer patients);

sickle cell anemia;

morbid obesity;

hepatical cirrhosis;

HIV.

