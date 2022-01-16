His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today inaugurated the 23rd edition of the International Security and Safety Trade Exhibition and Conference – “Intersec” 2022, the leading global event for emergency, security and safety services, including an integrated program, events and conferences focusing on Its activities focus on technical developments and cybersecurity, which will continue until January 18 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the title “Uniting the Efforts of Industry Experts for the Safety and Security of Future Generations”, with the participation of more than 500 speakers from the region and the world.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour in the exhibition, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and included a visit to the Dubai Police platform, which is keen to participate to present its world-leading experience in the field of security services based on the use of smart technologies, and its excellence in providing public services and establishing smart police stations based on technologies. Modern and artificial intelligence.

His Highness visited the platform of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, and listened to an explanation of the latest systems and innovations presented by the institution this year, the most important of which is the Security X program, a program that tests security advisors, engineers and technicians in the security field who are licensed by the institution and is considered the first building block in automating engineering tests without interference Human, in addition to the participation of the laboratory of security systems and equipment in the institution during the exhibition.

His Highness visited the German pavilion and was briefed on the innovations offered by German companies in the field of emergency, security and safety services. Then, His Highness visited the South Korean pavilion, and was introduced to the advanced security solutions and modern technologies it offers in the field of risk protection, virtual attacks and cybersecurity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour included a visit to the Czech pavilion and the French pavilion, and was introduced to the innovative solutions offered by French companies, such as biometric keys to protect the identity of users, the new generation of fiber-optic sensor systems for infrastructure maintenance and monitoring, and optoelectronics for site monitoring. industrial thermal imaging, infrared test and measurement applications, and firefighting systems.

His Highness also visited the platform of the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai and listened to an explanation of the latest technologies used by the Department in the field of preparedness and response strategies to protect community members, as well as infrastructure and vital sectors using artificial intelligence techniques and the latest advanced technologies.

urgent topics –

Over three days, the exhibition presents urgent topics for discussion, the most important of which is the Global Security Leaders Summit, which includes world-class security leaders and represents an ideal platform for discussion, debate and exchange of views on global security challenges, strategic initiatives and cooperation to enhance safety and security in a comprehensive manner.

Topics that will be discussed include responding to national transformations and crises, the future of law enforcement, and leadership in civil defense, among others.

Conference on Protecting Cities and Citizens of the Future –

The Protecting Cities and Citizens of the Future conference brings together leaders of global governments and municipalities, policy makers, consultants and technology experts to connect, exchange ideas and identify solutions needed to create and maintain safe and resilient cities using the latest technologies and best practices from around the world.

The conference includes case studies and presentations on how to create safe spaces, ideas on monitoring tools, preventive safety principles, and more.

first responders –

The conference represents an important platform for discussing the most pressing issues in the field of security and safety and presents best practices, shared conclusions and innovations, tactics and strategies for planning and preparedness, operational and emergency response, business continuity and resilience planning, and technical rescue with a focus on the latest technologies in the sector to protect human lives and physical assets alike. whether.

The conference also highlights contingency planning, preparedness and best practices for risk management, among other topics.

The Conference on Infrastructure Protection for Vital Sectors constitutes a forum for identifying potential threats targeting infrastructure of vital sectors and the security of buildings and smart buildings, and discusses defense, preparedness and response strategies for each of the eleven vital sectors recently identified by Dubai.

cyber security lab

The lab, with the participation of global and regional sector leaders, discusses important aspects of a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform. The lab was developed to highlight investigative techniques, digital forensics capabilities, and public-private partnerships to reduce and counter cross-border cyber attacks.

Eye on Saudi Arabia –

The program for Saudi Arabia focuses on mega projects and strategic planning processes in the Kingdom. Project leaders, government sector stakeholders and experts will exchange their views on the current opportunities offered by the rapid expansion of the larger market in the region.

Renowned international figures in the field of security and defense will speak at the conference, including the Commander of the British Armed Forces and the former Chief of Defense Staff of Britain Sir Nick Carter, the former director of the British Foreign Intelligence Service “MI.6” Sir Alex Younger, and hacker Frickie Clown, who speaks for the first time in Region.

Intersec 2022 will host some of the best speakers in the UAE, with global experts and government leaders spearheading the opening of the Cyber ​​Security Lab at the three-day conference.

The Cyber ​​Security Lab includes discussions about rapid changes in the sector and key trends such as opportunities, challenges, and growth in emerging innovations and technological advances.

Sharing the best experiences in the security and safety sector within a dynamic and new conference program, Intersec will address the most vital issues and opportunities in the sector. Each of the six conference topics that the exhibition and conference will discuss is characterized by rich content and world class speakers participating for the first time, providing participants with a platform Unique for comparing experiences, innovation, collaboration, exchanging visions and discussing ideas.

Emphasizing the strategic role of Intersec for the UAE, the event will be held with the participation of the official authorities supporting the exhibition, which include the Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the Dubai Municipality and the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government. For more information, visit: www.intersecexpo.com



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

