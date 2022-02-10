Home page politics

Vaccination campaign against the corona virus: In Munich, vaccinations are also given in the catering trade, here in Café Kosmos. © IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

The plans for a general obligation to vaccinate against the corona virus in Germany have stalled. Now an FDP parliamentarian is even questioning this.

Munich – The advance from Munich caused a sensation: Bavaria’s state government wants to suspend the compulsory corona vaccination for employees in nursing homes and clinics* under Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). This causes huge discussions in Germany. Apparently also within the parties that are represented in the German Bundestag.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: dispute over advance from Bavaria

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP)* wrote on Twitter: “Laws apply in the rule of law. If the rulers themselves choose which laws they adhere to and which they don’t, tyranny is not far off.

But: Within the FDP, even the general obligation to vaccinate against the corona virus is now being questioned. The decision on a law on general vaccination could be postponed.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: FDP politician questions this

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr said this Thursday (February 10) in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart” that it made more sense to make a “well-founded decision” on the subject at the end of March or early April than to make a decision at an early stage “from the hip” to fell, which would then have to be revised.

In addition, at the end of March there was “sufficient data” on the Omicron variant to then know whether compulsory vaccination was still needed, said the Liberal.

Dürr said at the same time that the timetable should be adhered to. The advocates of compulsory vaccination from 18 plan that the regulation should take effect on October 1st. This would also be achievable if the Bundestag decision was postponed. So far, it had been assumed that the group applications for compulsory vaccination would be discussed in the Bundestag for the first time in the coming week and that a decision would be made in mid-March.

For weeks there has been a polarizing argument in Germany about a general corona vaccination requirement, while neighboring Austria*, for example, has decided on one. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA